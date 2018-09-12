Cactus Canyon Junior High inducts 60 delegates into National Junior Honor Society

Sixty young women and men from Cactus Canyon Junior High School took steps toward meeting the noble goals of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship when they were recently inducted into CCJH’s National Junior Honor Society for the 2018-19 school year.

The ceremony at the school, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, was an uplifting and celebratory occasion but becoming an NJHS member is no easy feat, according to a release.

Students must earn above a 91 percent accumulative grade point average for all four quarters, have leadership potential and good citizenship.

In addition to strong academic qualifications, the NJHS members are leaders in many student organizations, serve as positive role models to their fellow students and help the school and community through their ongoing charitable efforts with the Angel Tree, Adopt A Family, and the American Cancer Society, as well as volunteering with senior citizens and youth.

The members of the chapter also hope to expand their efforts and seek new opportunities to help the Apache Junction community, according to the release.

“Our chapter is proud of these new members and we are excited to provide them with an opportunity to develop their leadership skills and help them reach their highest potential,” advisor Lisa Schroeder said in the release. She and Mallory Stradling serve as advisors for NJHS at the junior high school.

For more information about CCJH and NJHS call 480-677-6182. For more information about Apache Junction Unified School District, call 480-982-1110 or visit ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.