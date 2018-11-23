Cactus Canyon Junior High Band fundraising to buy a double upright bass

Nov 23rd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction students are looking for a stand up bass for their school band. (Submitted photo)

Students, parents and staff at Cactus Canyon Junior High, 801 W. Southern Road in Apache Junction, have kicked off a fundraising drive to purchase a double upright bass for the school.

Members of the CCJH recently raised money at a car wash, but are still $1,000 short of their goal to purchase the largest member in the string instrument family, according to a release.

“The double stand up bass is a very important part of a school band or orchestra because it plays the lowest pitches,” Kroy Miller, music teacher and band director for CCJH, said in the release.

“As we work hard to grow our program, it is important for our students to have access to the basic instruments that make up a school orchestra and band. Once we have that bass, we will be on our way to creating an outstanding band for many years to come,” Mr. Miller said.

Anyone interested in making a donation can send checks or money orders made out to AJUSD with double bass in the memo line and send it to Sally Marks, 1575 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85120.

For more information call the junior high at 480-677-6182 or email kmiller@goaj.org. For more information about AJUSD call 480-982-1110, or visit ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie