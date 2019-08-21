CAC student Tegan Homol 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Tegan Homol

Central Arizona College student Tegan Homol was recently named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

She was one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 900 applications were received, according to a release.

The $1,000 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship that Ms. Homol was awarded will help her complete an associate of science.

Ms. Homol began attending classes at CAC in January 2018 and is continuing her studies at the college this fall.

“Having been homeschooled my entire life, and never taken an English class before, I feel very honored to be one of the selected recipients of this scholarship. It is encouraging to know my essays on leadership shined through the 900 nationwide applicants. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities it will allow me to have,” she said in the release.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, said in the release. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Go to ptk.org.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.