Bill Hazell is the new Apache Junction High School assistant principal

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Bill Hazell joins the leadership team at Apache Junction High School as assistant principal. (Submitted photo)

Bill Hazell has been named assistant principal at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

Mr. Hazell joins Dr. Chris Lineberry, principal, and Dr. Pat Goolsby, assistant principal, to complete the new high school leadership team, according to a press release.

Before joining Apache Junction Unified School District, Mr. Hazell served as assistant principal of activities at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe where he supervised student activities, school-sponsored clubs and the fine arts department.

“My goal is to provide stability to the administrative team to better the experience for students and teachers and shine a light on the great opportunities that exist at Apache Junction High School,” said Mr. Hazell in a prepared statement.

Mr. Hazell earned his master of education from Northern Arizona University, his bachelor’s in education from Arizona State University and spent the past 23 years working at Corona Del Sol and McClintock High School.

He was a math teacher for the first eight years of his career and the last 15 years he served as an assistant principal in the Tempe Union High School District.

As a youth, his father was in the Air Force for 24 years, so Mr. Hazell attended schools in Frankfurt, Germany; Montgomery, Alabama; San Antonio, Texas; and Denver, Colorado, the release noted.

The Tempe resident has a wife of 20 years and two teenage daughters, said the release, adding that he enjoys playing golf and spending time with family and friends.

