Bealls Outlet in Apache Junction donates school supplies to students

From left are Caleb Smith, Bealls supervisor, and Delina Henrie, store manager. (Submitted photo)

It was like Christmas in August when Caleb Smith, supervisor, and Delina Henrie, store manager of Bealls Outlet, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, brought in a large box of supplies for students of Apache Junction Unified School District.

The donations included backpacks, lunch boxes, socks, underwear, T-shirts and more, according to a release.

Bealls collects new items throughout the year and makes periodic donations to support the students in the district. The donations will be divided between preschool students at The Learning Center and elementary school students at Desert Vista, Four Peaks and Peralta Trail elementary schools, the release states.

Donations are accepted year round at the district Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction and during school, by appointment only, at Project Help, 195 E. Superstition Blvd. Project Help assists AJUSD families who need a helping hand with food, new and used clothing and more. For more information about Project Help, go to ajusd.org/domain/67 or email Rosie Portugal Brastad at rportuga@goaj.org.

For more information about AJUSD schools, call 480-982-1110, or go to ajusd.org.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.