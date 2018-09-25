ATSU conducts back-to-school health fair for children in need

Approximately 300 children were scheduled to receive free health and dental screenings this week during the Corbin’s Legacy Back to School Health Fair at A.T. Still University in Mesa.

“ATSU is thrilled to partner with Corbin’s Legacy to provide important health screenings and school necessities for children in need,” stated Mary-Katherine Smith McNatt, chair of ATSU’s Master of Public Health program and coordinator of the event.

“Not only does the partnership create meaningful learning opportunities for ATSU students, it prepares children for a healthy, happy, successful school year. We plan to continue the partnership and hold the event annually.”

Third- through fifth-graders from Mesa Public Schools were to be bused Tuesday, Sept. 25, to the university’s Mesa campus.

During the event, children were to visit stations that involved various health screenings as well as fun activities such as bowling and hopscotch.

ATSU physical therapy students were scheduled to teach children how to carry a backpack properly, and each child was to receive a backpack full of school supplies and a grocery gift card.

Corbin’s Legacy sponsored hot lunches for the program, which is in its second year.

Many children who attend were uninsured or under-insured and would not otherwise have access to health screenings, according to a release.

“By addressing this basic need, ATSU and Corbin’s Legacy are preparing children for success, in and out of the classroom,” the release stated.

