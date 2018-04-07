Art blossoms in Desert Vista Elementary School’s garden

The colors of the season are blossoming in the garden area at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway, Apache Junction, but the vibrant hues are not limited to the garden.
Two community artists and an array of volunteers are creating a mural near the garden using the surrounding brick walls as a backdrop, according to a release announcing the project.
Local artist Josh Underwood created the mural outline, and volunteers will be painting it.
Apache Landscape, Best Hardware and Frontier Ace Hardware donated supplies to help move forward with the project, the release stated.
Roxanne Heavens, a parent of students who attend DVES, contacted Gina Fraher, a second-grade teacher who oversees the garden, to see if there was interest in a mural in the garden area.
After DVES principal Pat Smith signed off on the idea, Mrs. Heavens enlisted the support of Rachel Hanchette, the East Valley outreach coordinator for Justserve.org. According to the release, JustServe is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community.
“A project like our garden mural is a wonderful way to bring the community together,” the school principal stated in the release. “I want to thank Roxanne Heavens for her tireless dedication for getting this project started, and to everyone who is, and will be, involved. We are all looking forward to seeing the colorful results.”
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.