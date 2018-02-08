Gov. Doug Ducey appoints Pinal County school superintendent to Arizona State Board of Education

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Feb. 7 announced Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard as the newest member of the Arizona State Board of Education. She replaces Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter as the county school representative on the SBE.
“We are excited to have Jill join the state board of education,” Gov. Ducey said in the release. “Her perspective as an educator and as a school administrator in Pinal County will enhance the voice of rural schools as education policies are brought to the board.”
Mrs. Broussard started her career in education as a kindergarten teacher. Since 2013, she has served as county school superintendent supervising more than 100 employees and providing fiscal oversight to 19 school districts within Pinal County. She also manages the Mary C. O’Brien Accommodation District and provides assistance to the Pinal County Secure Care Educational Facility. In addition to her administrative role, Mrs. Broussard appoints candidates to vacant school governing board seats in her county. She has a B.A. in elementary education from Arizona State University and a master of educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
“I am honored to be Gov. Ducey’s appointee to the State Board of Education,” County Superintendent Broussard said in the release. “I am delighted to serve Arizona teachers and students and to represent public education in our rural communities.”