Apache Junction volleyball team playing in San Diego tournament

From left are Cami Garcia and Chelsea Connolly of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a recent meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Twelve members of the Apache Junction High School volleyball team and three chaperons/coaches are traveling Oct. 10-13 to a tournament in San Diego, California.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board recently approved the trip to the Southern California Volleyball Invitational.

Transportation is to cost $600, meals/lodging $2,400 and the registration fee is $600, with funding from three activity-fund accounts, according to a request-to-travel form.

“The volleyball athletes have been invited to participate in a volleyball tournament that will be played at various locations in San Diego,” Head Volleyball Coach Regan Roach said in a letter to the Governing Board.

“This is a unique opportunity for our program, one that will allow us to play against players from all over the country. We will be putting into play what we have spent years practicing. Our athletes are expected to be successful students to participate in extracurricular events and, as such, this would be a reward to their hard work in the classroom,” she said.

The business, Little Prospector, donated its van for the trip, with Coach Roach and other coaches driving, she said.

“Athletes will be asked to bring their own spending money for food and incidentals. The coaches will be taking the team out for one team dinner,” Coach Roach said.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.