Apache Junction Unified School District launches logo contest

The Apache Junction Unified School District is looking for a new logo and has opened a contest to students, employees and members of the community who are invited to develop a professional-quality design that captures the spirit of AJUSD.
Contest submissions will be accepted through Friday, March 30, and the top three entries will be selected based on the decision of a panel of judges. The winning entry will be chosen by the governing board and announced Wednesday, April 11.
Logo requirements:
- Professional: The logo must be legible as it may be featured on the district website, social media platforms, stationery, pamphlets, vehicles and more.
- Color: Due to budget restrictions, the logo must be limited to three colors or fewer and be legible, even when displayed in black and white.
- Integrity: Logos cannot contain copyrighted material. Logos must have been created and edited by the contestant(s). Logos may not include images or licensed images that have been previously published. The logo also must be easy to reproduce and be adaptable for large and small formats.
All entries must be submitted to Sally Marks, smarks@goaj.org, in the original source file. They should be a high-resolution PDF with 300 dpi or higher and submitted in a program the district can open (Word, Adobe, In Design, etc.).
Winners will be announced via a press release, social media posts and by direct contact to the winners’ email accounts.
According to a district release, contestants agree that AJUSD may publish the logo and name(s) and may use both for advertising campaigns and/or marketing materials. Contestants assign all ownership rights, including all intellectual property rights to the logo, to AJUSD, the release stated.
Additionally, AJUSD may alter, modify or revise the logo as needed. AJUSD reserves the right to not select a winner if, in its discretion, no suitable entries are received.
The contest winner will not receive monetary compensation but will receive recognition via a press release, social media messaging and more.
For more information contact Ms. Marks, 480-982-1110 or email smarks@goaj.org.
