Apache Junction Unified School District job fair April 23

The Apache Junction Unified School District will host a job fair 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 23, in the 9-10 Building of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
The job fair is focused on hiring teachers, special-education staff and bus drivers. Open positions can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Ewr1U7 Candidates interested in interviewing should fill out an application prior to the job fair and schedule an interview appointment at the links below, according to a release.
Elementary position appointments, http://signup.com/go/Hzxvmut
Junior high appointments, http://signup.com/go/aNrmaYT
High school appointments, http://signup.com/go/GsxePgO
Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and any certifications they possess. Outstanding applicants could receive an intent-to-hire letter immediately following a successful interview, according to the release.
“We enjoy a family-like environment at AJUSD and we are very excited to meet and interview qualified individuals who are interested in joining our team,” Dr. Jen Cruz, assistant superintendent for the district, said in the release. “One awesome benefit we added for the 2018-19 school year is an option for free healthcare for employees who work 30 or more hours a week.”
The district has additional openings for a variety of positions. Candidates can apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/ajusd/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp For more information about the job fair or the employment process, contact Lisa Harrison at lharriso@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110.
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
