Apache Junction senior earns scholarship from ASU

Apache Junction High School senior Lucia Ann Kimble (Submitted photo)

Apache Junction High School senior Lucia Ann Kimble is basking in Sun Devil glory after learning she will receive the Dean’s Award Scholarship from Arizona State University.

The $24,000 scholarship is $6,000 a year for four years if she maintains a 3.0 grade point average, according to a press release.

Miss Kimble was selected for the scholarship based on her academic performance. She currently has an unweighted grade point average of 3.9 and a weighted GPA of 4.26. She is ranked 18th in her class. She plans on pursuing a law degree after earning her Bachelor’s of Science degree from ASU.

“I really enjoyed my four years at AJHS and will have a lot of great memories,” said Miss Kimble, who has attended Apache Junction Unified School District schools since kindergarten.

“I just want to thank all of the great teachers here and my family for their support. I can’t wait to continue my education at ASU this fall.”

In addition to academics, she played volleyball for the Prospectors and was named All-County Player of the Year as a junior and Team MVP as junior and senior. She was also named to the Sports360AZ All Academic Girls Volleyball Team 1A.

Miss Kimble is one of many AJUSD students who receive scholarship money. Apache Junction High School students received thousands of dollars in scholarship monies — more per student than many neighboring districts.

