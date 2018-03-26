Apache Junction schools child care registration starts April 2

Registration for Apache Junction Unified School District’s before- and after-school child-care program will begin Monday, April 2, for students enrolled and Monday, April 16, for students who will be new to the program. The fee is $100 per semester.
Registration will be accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at The Learning Center, 2805 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.
Child care for the 2018-19 school year will be offered 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Students enrolled in the program will be transported to and from the TLC to their schools.
Parents can obtain registration forms at the TLC or by emailing hwallace@goaj.org.
“As a parent I know firsthand that affordable before- and after-school child-care options can be hard to find,” Heather Wallace, director of educational services for AJUSD, stated in a release.
“Our program is not only affordable and convenient for parents, our professional staff provides nurturing care and support so students can learn and grow in a safe and structured environment,” she said.
The 2018-19 school year begins July 24. The current and 2018-19 school calendar is available at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/8038 or copies are available at each campus or the district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction.
