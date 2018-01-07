Apache Junction school district governing board meeting Jan. 8

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the district board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Items on the agenda at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/9077 include:
- A possible closed-door executive session. As a result of a student disciplinary hearing conducted by Russ Young, hearing officer, he is recommending the expulsion of a student. The matter will be considered in executive session unless the parent or representative of the student request that the board’s discussion occur in open session. The board will render their decision in open session.
- Consideration of student discipline decision.
- Election of a board president and vice president for 2018.
- board meetings schedule and location for 2018.
- Out-of-state travel for Apache Junction High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students to travel March 9-17 to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to attend the Military Orientation Trip to Navy Region Hawaii. The cost of the trip is $350 out-of-pocket per student and includes food, lodging and transportation. Approximately eight students will travel accompanied by three chaperones. The trip will be paid by student funds and tax credits.
- Recommendation to hire: Evelyn Schmidt, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Nora Galan, café assistant I, food services at Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Trisha Hutton, para educator behavior support, Desert Vista Elementary School; Deborah Kulka, café assistant I, food services at Desert Vista Elementary School; and Krista Woodland, para educator: Title I, Four Peaks Elementary School.
- Transfers with no change in compensation: Pam Oslund, Para I, Four Peaks Elementary School to Title I Para I, Four Peaks Elementary School.
- Transfers with change in compensation: Vicky Drennan, transportation director to registrar, Four Peaks Elementary School; Patricia Guzman, Para II, Four Peaks Elementary School to behavior support Para I, Four Peaks Elementary School; Lisa McWilliams, registrar, Four Peaks Elementary School to Title I Para I at Four Peaks Elementary School; and Maria Elena Montejano, preschool Para I, TLC to Para II, Apache Junction High School.
- Resignations: Tina Bockstahler, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School (effective May 2018); Bradley Hurford, custodian, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Jeremy Morehouse, para educator, Apache Junction High School; and Joshua Oller, bus driver, transportation.
- A summary of current events, including a governing board report, superintendent report, administrators report, Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition presentation, employees and volunteer recognition and students of the month recognition.