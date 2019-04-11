Apache Junction school district committee considering bonds, override vote for November

An advisory council tasked with reviewing Apache Junction Unified School District’s maintenance and operations, bond and capital needs has begun meeting and is to make a recommendation for going out for a bond and/or override in November.

The group, known as the Superintendent Advisory Council, met April 8 for an introductory meeting and to discuss election information.

The council is made up of a couple governing board members, district and school leadership, certified and classified staff members, parents, community members from across the district and election consultants.

Data sources to be used include a demography study, salary compensation study, facility and curriculum review, transportation review and a community-input survey administered in April, according to an AJUSD document.

Upcoming meetings of the Superintendent Advisory Council are:

5-7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the AJUSD District Office Governing Board Room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.: Discussing election rules and reviewing maintenance and operations needs.

5-7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Cactus Canyon Junior High School’s library, 801 W. Southern Ave.: Reviewing facility and transportation needs.

5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave.: Reviewing capital — such as curriculum, furniture and buses — needs.

5-7 p.m. Monday, May 20, AJUSD District Office Governing Board Room: Prioritizing maintenance and operations, bond and capital needs; and finalizing a governing board recommendation.

Other dates of note:

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, AJUSD District Office Governing Board Room: Superintendent to present Superintendent Advisory Council’s recommendation to AJUSD’s Governing Board.

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, AJUSD District Office Governing Board Room: AJUSD’s Governing Board to take action on the Superintendent Advisory Council’s recommendation.

The district’s first override passed in 1999 and was renewed in 2003. Further votes failed in May 2007 and November 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2015.

At the last election, voters denied the proposed increase of up to 15 percent to the district’s maintenance and operations budget. The override would have raised approximately $3.2 million each year and allowed the district to prevent large class sizes, improve school safety and offer competitive salaries to teachers, officials said at the time.

