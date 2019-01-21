Apache Junction school district approves Dinosaur Park property lease

A recreational lease agreement has been approved for Dinosaur Park, which was constructed adjacent to the now-closed Gold Canyon Elementary School.

It is on 1.8 acres at 5810 S. Alameda Road in Gold Canyon.

The lease goes into effect when the Apache Junction Unified School District sells the school, according to a letter from Deputy Pinal County Attorney Kevin Costello.

AJUSD was given permission to sell unused buildings at the Nov. 3, 2016, election. Gold Canyon Community Church is using the site at the former school, with a rent of $2,550 a month.

“(T)he agreement does not take effect until 30 days after the school district closes on the sale of the Gold Canyon Elementary School property or enters into a long-term lease for the Gold Canyon Elementary School property,” Mr. Costello said in the letter.

Dinosaur Park has been used as a park area for recreational use for several years and the parties desire to continue the recreational use for the benefit of the public and county residents in the surrounding neighborhood, according to the lease with Pinal County.

Volunteers with the Association for the Development of a Better Environment have been maintaining Dinosaur Park for several years, according to the lease.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board in a unanimous vote approved the lease at a meeting Jan. 8.

“I just think it’s a great way to move forward and finally work with the community members that had put so much effort into creating the park, preserving the park,” AJUSD governing board member Christa Rizzi said. “This is definitely a positive step for the school district in collaborating with our community,” she said.

“Yes, it’s been a long process working with ADOBE and the county and so I think it’s great to come to an agreement that everybody’s approved and we’re good to go,” governing board member Jodi Ehrlich said.

