Apache Junction school district accepting supplies donations for students, teachers

Due to multiple requests, the Apache Junction Unified School District office, 1575 W. Southern Ave in Apache Junction, will be accepting donations of new school supplies for teachers and students 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday through July 5.

“Generosity is not in short supply in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area,” Sally Marks, AJUSD public information officer, said in a release.

A list of requested items is posted on the district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

The list includes construction paper, sticky notes, 3 x 5 index cards, scotch tape, staples, student lap white boards, tissues, printer paper composition books, sharpies, No. 2 pencils and highlighters.

“Many churches and non-profit organizations are also collecting new backpacks to give to students of all ages,” Ms. Marks said in the release.

For those who prefer to donate at an alternative location after July 5 or on Saturdays, Arizona Wholesale Floors, 200 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, will accept donations. The business is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

The first day of school is July 24. Once school is in session donations will be accepted at Project Help, 195 E. Superstition Blvd. on the north side of the Pinal County Complex. For more information call 480-288-2955.

AJUSD serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district has a focus on a “College Readiness For All” curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

