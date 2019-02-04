Apache Junction school board updated on improvement plans

Principals in the Apache Junction Unified School District are working with teams to finalize their school improvement action plans by Feb. 5 and they will be shared with the community by March 5, the governing board was told recently.
The Arizona Department of Education notified AJUSD in October that its schools received C and D grades for academic growth; proficiency on English language arts, math and science; and other measurements.
AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson said in October that officials met with school principals last summer and asked for a comprehensive student improvement plan and met again with them after the first quarter of the 2018-19 school year for an update.
Schools that have a D or F have to amend their school improvement plan to address the root cause of current performance, according to a Jan. 22 AJUSD Governing Board work session presentation made by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Cruz.
Next is to select research-based interventions to address the root cause and share the plan at a public meeting, slated for March 5, according to Dr. Cruz.
Arizona Revised Statutes § 15-241 requires the state education department to develop an annual achievement profile for every public school in the state based on an A through F scale, according to azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades.
AJUSD schools grades were:
- D, Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
- D, Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.
- D, Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
- C, Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.
- C, Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
