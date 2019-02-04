Apache Junction school board updated on improvement plans

Principals in the Apache Junction Unified School District are working with teams to finalize their school improvement action plans by Feb. 5 and they will be shared with the community by March 5, the governing board was told recently.

The Arizona Department of Education notified AJUSD in October that its schools received C and D grades for academic growth; proficiency on English language arts, math and science; and other measurements.

AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson said in October that officials met with school principals last summer and asked for a comprehensive student improvement plan and met again with them after the first quarter of the 2018-19 school year for an update.

Schools that have a D or F have to amend their school improvement plan to address the root cause of current performance, according to a Jan. 22 AJUSD Governing Board work session presentation made by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Cruz.

Next is to select research-based interventions to address the root cause and share the plan at a public meeting, slated for March 5, according to Dr. Cruz.

Arizona Revised Statutes § 15-241 requires the state education department to develop an annual achievement profile for every public school in the state based on an A through F scale, according to azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades.

AJUSD schools grades were:

D, Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

D, Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.

D, Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

C, Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.

C, Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.