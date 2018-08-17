Apache Junction school board member Michael Weaver resigns, effective Sept. 5

Michael Weaver, an elected member of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board, has tendered his resignation and will not be replaced until January.

A reception honoring Mr. Weaver is to be held at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the district offices, 1575 W. Southern Ave. The governing board’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

His last day is Sept. 5 as he is moving out of the district boundaries on Sept. 6, Mr. Weaver said in a phone call to the governing board’s Aug. 14 meeting.

“It is with mixed emotions that I tender my resignation from the AJUSD board of directors,” he said.

“I hope and expect to continue to be part of the AJUSD family as an advisor to the Leo Service Club at the high school and at the junior high as well and my participation in Apache Junction with the Lions Club,” he said.

“We appreciate your service and you will be missed,” AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich said.

“We are very sad to hear that Mr. Weaver will be leaving us early,” Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent, said.

Mr. Weaver did not file signatures to run for two open seats on the governing board at the Nov. 6 election. Seats up for election are for Mr. Weaver and Vice President Dena Kimble.

Those running in the Nov. 6 election are Braden Biggs, Chelsea Connolly, Ms. Kimble and Gilbert Cancio, according to ecrsc.org/pinalesa/elections/2018.

The process for Jill Broussard, the Pinal County superintendent of schools, to replace a board member would take two or more months, Dr. Anderson said.

“Her recommendation to us is that because the position was already up for election, is to remain empty until that person is able to step in in January after they are elected and we bring them on board,” she said.

“We are looking at probably about five or six meetings that we will have four members. We have a quorum and if we see that there’s an issue that we need a five, that we can always move that back into the January timeframe to make some decisions if we find there is a stalemate situation,” Dr. Anderson said.

