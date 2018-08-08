Apache Junction Police Officer Carl Halperin liaison with school district

Officer Carl Halperin has been named the liaison between Apache Junction Unified School District and the Apache Junction Police Department.

Officer Halperin has an office in the 11/12 building at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, and will teach lessons to high school students about alcohol and related risks, according to a release.

He will also teach the Drug Abuse Resistance Education curriculum to all fifth and eighth grade students in the district as well as take the majority of the district’s criminal or “duty to report” calls for the police department, according to the release.

Part of his role is to be “Officer Friendly,” demonstrating to students that the police are trusted adults they can go to for support.

“In this climate, the police are painted in a negative light, which hinders their ability to effectively build alliances with our community,” Officer Halperin said in the release.

“I may be the only positive interaction a student has with law enforcement and I pride myself on making that interaction fun and memorable,” he said.

The father of three enjoys science and nature outings with his family. He said he feels honored to work with teachers and administrators who understand the importance of educating our youth, according to the release.

For more information about Apache Junction Unified School District, call 982-1110 or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

