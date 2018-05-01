Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center offers discount for teachers May 5-11

Teachers and staff of Apache Junction schools can show their staff ID for a limited time and receive 15 percent off an Apache Junction Multi-generational Center membership for themselves or a member of their immediate family.
This deal for new, renewal or extension of memberships is non-transferable, non-refundable and only available May 5-11 at the center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
“Parks and recreation appreciates the huge impact our local educators have on our community – and our treasured youth, in particular,” Larry Binion, recreation facilities manager for Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, said in a release.
“To show our appreciation, we are running a limited-time special promotion for Apache Junction educators at our award-winning multi-generational center,” he said.
The community center has fitness and cardio equipment with a variety of classes offered throughout the day, six days a week.
For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/mgc.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.