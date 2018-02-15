Video, story: Apache Junction Mounted Rangers thanked for volunteering as school crossing guards

(Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
Apache Junction Mounted Rangers who served as temporary volunteer crossing guards were thanked at the Feb. 13 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
“I want to recognize them for going up and beyond the call of duty,” Sally Marks, AJUSD public information officer, said.
AJMR members started to volunteer after a 13-year-old student broke a leg on Nov. 30 after being struck by an automobile while crossing the street near Cactus Canyon Junior High, 801 W. Southern Ave.
“We realized we really needed to do something about it. Dr. (Krista) Anderson was out there in the morning. I think Cami (Garcia, AJUSD board member) was out there in the morning. But you can only do that for so long,” Ms. Marks said.
AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Anderson met members of the AJMR at an Apache Junction City Council meeting.
“They were just so incredible from the first conversation I had with Linda (Umlah) that night,” Dr. Anderson said. “It was less than 24 hours that she was reaching out to the school district and making arrangements to set up some regular schedule to get them through about six weeks until it got a little bit lighter so that kids can cross safer.”
Working for the community is important for the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, member Rich Sterba said.
“And we want to support the kids. So that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
AJMR member Mike Hellberg presented a $600 check at the meeting to Dr. Anderson earmarked for new soccer-field nets.
“It had come to our attention that some of the soccer nets needed to be replaced and at our last meeting we voted on donating some money,” he said.
“We have some wonderful, wonderful community members and so very grateful. Thank you. We greatly appreciate it,” Dr. Anderson said.
Learn more about AJMR at www.ajmountedrangers.org.
