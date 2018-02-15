Apache Junction Kiwanis Club donates $7,376 to school district

From left, Apache Junction Unified School District President Jodi Ehrlich and AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson react to Jeff Struble of the Apache Junction Kiwanis presenting a check Feb. 13 for more than $7,376.
The funds were from the Jan. 28 AJ Kid Idol talent competition fundraiser held at Barleens Arizona Opry and other donations and are to be used for playground equipment for special-needs students, Mr. Struble said.
At right is Matthew Swigert, 17, a student from Apache Junction High School who won first place in his age level at the event. Winners Gage Davis, 8, a student from Desert Vista Elementary School, and Jennifer Webb, 17, an AJHS student, were unable to attend the meeting.
“Our purpose of AJ Kids Idol is twofold: It was to showcase the kids of our community and second thing was to raise money to help the school district buy playground equipment for the school. And so we did that and I’m going to present a check… We sold 180-190 tickets and then we had a bunch of businesses and people in the community provide supplies, money and everything else to make it go,” Mr. Struble said.
