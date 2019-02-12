Apache Junction JROTC cadet to receive $1,000 at assembly for leadership and commitment to service

Brady Williams, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps student at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, is to receive a check for $1,000 at a ceremony 7:15-8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Salt River Project and the Better Business Bureau are honoring nine JROTC students in the Valley as part of the inaugural BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship program, according to a release.

“Over the last few years, we’ve created a scholarship to honor and reward exemplary high school athletes, scholars and JROTC students who have a strong moral compass,” BBB President/CEO Matthew Fehling said in the release.

“We are excited to award the nine winning cadets as well as their JROTC programs with $1,000 each, totaling $18,000 in scholarships provided by SRP.”

Arizona high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are enrolled in a JROTC program within SRP’s service area — while maintaining a GPA of at least 2.75 — were eligible to apply and selected based on essay submissions. Of the 40 applications from 14 schools, nine winners from seven JROTC programs were selected, according to the release.

“SRP is committed to support the community we serve — and what better way than by helping students with strong ethics who are training to potentially serve our country,” Jason Dudley, chairman of SRP Vets, an employee interest group focused on veteran initiatives, said in the release. “As a veteran, it is a great honor to help the next generation.”

