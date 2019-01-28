Apache Junction High School orchestra, choir to perform at Forum Music Festival in California

The Apache Junction High School orchestra and choir will travel to California in April and perform at a Forum Music Festival.

One-day and overnight Forum Music Festival events are held February-June in Anaheim, April-May in San Francisco and the Los Angeles/Magic Mountain area and March-May in San Diego, according to forummusicfestivals.com.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board approved the trip, costing $20,000, in a 5-0 consent agenda vote Jan. 8.

“The students have worked very hard to fundraise money to perform at the festival,” Sandra Leen, the high school’s orchestra director, said in a letter to the board.

“This is very important for the students to learn from playing in front of judges and receive feedback from professionals,” she said.

“The students will get the opportunity to review the feedback and learn from the experience. Playing in front of judges is different than performing in front of your parents. The exposure will allow the student to grow as a performer,” Ms. Leen said.

It is a quick trip for the 40 students, six parents and two other adults. They are to leave the morning of Wednesday, April 3, on a contracted bus, and arrive in Anaheim that evening. On April 4 the students are to attend a master class. On April 5 they are to perform in front of judges and receive awards and feedback. After the awards ceremony on April 5, they will be traveling back to Apache Junction and arriving early April 6, according to Ms. Leen.

