Apache Junction Elks Club donates $1,000 to support students of the month

Apache Junction Unified School District recently received a $1,000 contribution for student recognition medals from Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

From September to May each school year AJUSD recognizes two students from each school as outstanding students of the month. The Elks donation pays for individual medals for each Student of the Month as well as a bumper sticker that says, “My Child was Student of the Month,”

“Simple gestures such as a medal, ribbon or awards are great ways to honor students for outstanding efforts and accomplishments,” said Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of service organizations such as the Elks who help provide the funds to sponsor these activities.”

Students of the Month are recognized at the AJUSD Governing Board Meeting on the second Tuesday of the month. The first recognition event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

In addition to student recognition the Elks support AJUSD students with a Hoop Shoot event, essay contest and scholarships. For more information about the AJ Elks Lodge, visit www.ajelks.com or call 480-982-2349. For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.

