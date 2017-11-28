Apache Junction elementary schools may get lawns

The three elementary schools in the Apache Junction Unified School District haven’t had lawns since 2011 when officials chose to stop watering and caring for the grass. The AJUSD Governing Board at a meeting Nov. 28 will discuss adding back grass at a cost of $56,369 with $25,000 in annual maintenance.
“Over the past six years, the students at our existing three elementary schools have had to utilize fields consisting of dirt, gravel, and rocks. AJUSD administration is working with the facilities department to begin adding grass back to the elementary campuses,” according to a memo to the board.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the AJUSD board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction. The agenda is at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/9077.
The above graphic shows Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, could have 44,484 square feet of grass; Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, could have 76,300 square feet of grass; and Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, could have 50,400 square feet of grass.
Other costs listed in the graphic include hydroseeding at 18 cents per square foot and replacing sprinkler heads and valves.