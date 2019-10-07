AJUSD to provide mobile school market at Apache Junction HS

Apache Junction Unified School District offices at 1575 W. Southern Ave. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Apache Junction Unified School District’s Food Services Department has partnered with the United Food Bank and will provide a mobile school market at the Apache Junction High School Cafeteria, 2525 S. Ironwood Road.

Market dates will be 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, 2020, March 18, 2020 and May 20, 2020. Mobile Pantry patrons are asked to please bring their own bags, box or cart to wheel out their supplies, which are limited, according to a press release.

Visitors will park in the north parking lot and enter through the patio. Food will include prepackaged shelf stable items, fresh produce, bread and other seasonal items.

The following information will be asked at sign in: name, address, number of persons in the household, birth date.

“I have been working to bring this Mobile Pantry Program to AJUSD for a long time and I’m thrilled to be able to offer this to our families,” Karen Warhus, food services director for AJUSD, said in a prepared statement.

