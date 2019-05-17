AJUSD to host free breakfasts, lunches for children over summer

Four Peaks Elementary will be one of three places this summer where AJUSD will offer free meals to children. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction Unified School District will partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture this summer to offer free breakfasts and lunches to children age 18 and younger at three locations in Apache Junction.

Those three locations include Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.; Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road; and the Salvation Army, 605 E. Broadway Ave. All sites will be closed on July 4 and only offer meals Monday through Friday.

At Cactus Canyon, breakfast will run from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunches will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The school will host meals from June 3 to July 5. Four Peaks, which will host meals from May 28 to July 12, will have breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will only be lunch at the Salvation Army with lunch running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will have lunches available from June 10 to July 12.

All children ages 18 and under are eligible for free meals regardless of family income. Enrollment at an AJUSD school is not required.

Adult meals may be purchased onsite for $2.25 breakfast, $3.75 lunch. Only one free meal will be provided per child, per visit and all food must be consumed on site.

