AJUSD rolls out new mobile pantry program to halt hunger

Apache Junction Unified School District’s Food Services Department has partnered with the United Food Bank and will provide a mobile school market at the Apache Junction High School Cafeteria, 2525 S. Ironwood Road in Apache Junction.

Market dates will be 2 to 4 p.m. (limited to supplies on hand) on Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec.18, Jan. 15, March 18 and May 20.

Mobile pantry patrons are asked to bring their own bags, box or cart to wheel out their supplies, according to a press release.

Visitors will park in the north parking lot and enter through the patio. Food will include prepackaged shelf stable items, fresh produce, bread and other seasonal items.

The following information will be asked at sign in: name, address, number of persons in the household, birth date.

“I have been working to bring this Mobile Pantry Program to AJUSD for a long time and I’m thrilled to be able to offer this to our families,” said Karen Warhus, food services director for AJUSD, in a prepared statement.

For additional information contact Ms. Warhus, at 480-982-1110 ext. 2201 or email kwarhus@goaj.org.

