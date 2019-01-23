AJHS performers set to stage classic tale

“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed by the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Department 7 p.m., Jan. 24, 25 and 31 and Feb. 1 at the AJHS Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Road.

General admission tickets for the musical fantasy are $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-18 and $6 for seniors ages 60 and older. Reserved seats are $10 each for all ages.

There also will be a preshow spaghetti dinner available for $10 per person. Profits from the dinner will go directly to offset the cost of the production, according to a release.

“’The Wizard of Oz’ is not only a great story and play, it will be one of the most ambitious projects we have undertaken at the high school in a long time,” Paul Lanphear of the AJHS Drama Department stated.

“I think everyone who attends this play will be delighted to see this performance.”

