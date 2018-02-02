AJHS Navy ROTC sets course for victory at recent inspection

It’s Anchors Aweigh toward success for the Apache Junction High School Navy ROTC Program. The program placed in the top 1 percent in the nation at a recent Area Managers Inspection.
The program is judged on:
- Compliance with federal contract provisions and the support of the program
- Student leadership
- Federal curriculum standards
- Instructor performance
- Drill and Color Guard performance
- Co-Curricular and extracurricular activities
- Financial and materials audits
“The Navy ROTC Program teaches mental, moral and physical discipline and emphasizes the highest ideals of duty and loyalty,” said Cmdr. Eric Schmidt. “To place in the top 1 percent of the country says a lot about our program and the young men and women who are a part of it.”
NJROTC started in 1916 and AJHS received a unit in 1996. Congress currently limits the program (Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps) to 3,500 high schools. No new schools are being funded and 600 schools are currently on the Navy waiting list for the program.
Apache Junction High School’s NROTC program has been designated by the Navy as one of the top programs in the nation and the program has received the Distinguished Unit Award for the past 12 years. The program offers cadets a year round educational opportunity with training and trips to military bases such as San Diego and Pearl Harbor Hawaii during breaks and the summer months.
In an effort to support the program, the NJROTC Anchor Club will host a car and motorcycle show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the high school, 2525 S Ironwood Drive. The event will include refreshments, music, raffles and more. Proceeds from the car and motorcycle show will benefit the NJROTC. For more information about the car show contact Lisa Schroeder at 928-460-0331.
For more information about AJHS’s NJROTC, call Maj. Bill Parker or Senior Chief David Patti at 480-982-1110 ext. 5347.
Editor’s note: Sally Marks is the public information officer for the Apache Junction Unified School District.