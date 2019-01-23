Adams wins Apache Junction school district’s annual spelling bee

Hailey Adams, a fifth-grade student from Peralta Trail Elementary School, won the Apache Junction Unified School District Spelling Bee on Jan. 16. The event was held in the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

She competed with fellow students from PTES, as well as Four Peaks and Desert Vista elementary schools and Cactus Canyon Junior High School, and walked off the stage with the first-place trophy.

Susana Martinez, an eighth-grade student from CCJH, came in second; Elijah Anderson, a sixth-grade student from DVES placed third; and Donnee Sschaak, a fifth-grade student from PTES, came in fourth.

“Spelling bees are more than a fun way for students to increase their vocabulary,” Robyn Gonzales, AJUSD’s educational services curriculum manager said in a release.

“This type of competition can help a child develop a wide range of cognitive and life skills including the ability to perform under pressure, enhance their public speaking abilities, accept their mistakes, as well as develop an appreciation for words and their meaning.”

Prior to the district spelling bee, the top five spellers and one alternate from each school competed at the school site.

