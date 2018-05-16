A.T. Still notches reaccreditation for next decade

The American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation has awarded A.T. Still University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona its highest accreditation status — Accreditation with Exceptional Outcomes — granting the school 10 years of reaccreditation.

COCA is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine, reporting to the U.S. Department of Education, according to a press release.

In January 2018, ATSU-SOMA underwent a rigorous evaluation to determine its compliance with COCA’s 12 accreditation standards, related to the school’s mission, resources, and curriculum, according to a press release.

“We are honored to receive COCA’s highest level of accreditation,” said ATSU President Craig Phelps in a prepared statement.

“ATSU-SOMA continues to prove the value of its innovative clinical presentation curriculum model, centered around its community health center partnerships. Underserved patient populations in communities across the country where our students are embedded benefit from additional access to primary care. Thank you to the students, faculty, staff, and administration who made this possible. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the School will have over the next 10 years.”

Jeffrey Morgan, dean of ATSU-SOMA echoed a similar sentiment.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication continually demonstrated by the faculty and staff of ATSU-SOMA,” he said.

“Obtaining the maximum accreditation is testament to everyone who helped to make this possible. I look forward to the coming years as we continue to fulfill our School’s mission and prepare future osteopathic physicians through our innovative program.”