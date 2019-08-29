6 Apache Junction students to take plane trip to California for Sept. 20-22 yearbook camp

From left are Cami Garcia and Chelsea Connolly of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a recent meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Six students and two chaperons from Cactus Canyon Junior High School are to travel by plane to an intensive yearbook camp Sept. 20-22 in Orange, California.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Aug. 27 approved the field trip in a consent agenda.

The trip is to cost a total of $4,545, including $2,220 for plane travel, $800 for meals and lodging, $300 for bus/taxi/phone and $1,225 for the Walsworth Yearbooks Elite Weekend registration fee, yearbook advisor Jason Davis said in a request-to-travel form.

Funding is from tax-credit donations, yearbook advertiser dollars and parent contributions, he said in a letter to the AJUSD Governing Board.

“After attending last year, I can say the event is a wonderful opportunity for students to work on this year’s publication while receiving feedback and guidance from the very best in the business,” Mr. Davis wrote in the letter.

“As the only junior high in the country to attend an elite weekend last year, we got some harsh critiques, but it made our book better and now one of the instructors talks about our progress when he travels around teaching and presenting,” he said.

The workshop also helps build leadership skills as the students will be expected to teach the rest of the CCJHS yearbook class what they learned, Mr. Davis said.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.