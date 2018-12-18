57th class of nursing graduates recognized during CAC ceremony

Twenty Central Arizona College students were recognized for completing the college’s nursing program during the 57th Nursing Division Pinning Ceremony recently held at the Signal Peak Campus.

The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition of nursing schools across the country, signifies a student’s completion of one of the most challenging curricula offered in higher education, according to a press release.

CAC President, Dr. Jackie Elliott provided a warm welcome and Amy O’Neil-Calloway, nursing faculty, addressed the graduates.

“I want each and every one of you to keep going and never stop… make a difference!” Ms. Calloway said as words of encouragement to the graduates.

Once the graduates received their pins, class speaker Kendall Austin thanked the nursing faculty for their leadership, role modeling and support.

“When we began the program, Professor Bass let us know that nurses must improvise, adapt, and overcome, and we learned that… but we had each other. Continue to grow and improve and be the best nurse you can be,” Mr. Austin said. “It has been an uplifting thing to be here. Thank you!”

Alexis Mejia received the Academician Award and Melissa Mendivil earned the program’s Clinician Award.

Rebekah Sorter was recognized for her service in National Alliance on Mental Illness club and Julio Pina, director of membership and Stefanie Maddix, treasurer received accolades for their involvement in the CAC Nursing Club.

Al Chew, CAC retiree, received an outstanding service award for supporting the Nursing Division and Robin Harris, nursing lab specialist, was acknowledged on her retirement, the press release stated.

The evening concluded with a candle lighting ceremony and the graduates taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge. The pledge, an adaption of the physician’s Hippocratic Oath, was written in 1893 by Mrs. Lystra E. Gretter and the Farrand Training School for Nurses in Detroit.

The following students received their pins during the ceremony and will receive an associate of applied science degree:

Kendall Austin

Nicole Bloom

Haley Bylkov

Phillip Cantrell

Claudia Chacon

Stefanie Maddix

Alexis Mejia

Melissa Mendivil

Kyra Quinones

Rebecca Metcalf

Brittney Moreno

Ufuoma Nisonger

Matilda Otang Eyong epse Ebaietaka

Julio Pina

Cierra Shultz

Brianna Smith

Rebekah Sorter

Eryn Stockett

Rozita Vaghari

Marisabel Velasquez.

