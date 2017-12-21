55th class of nursing graduates recognized at Central Arizona College

Thirty Central Arizona College students were recognized for completing the college’s nursing program during the 55th Nursing Division Pinning Ceremony held at the Signal Peak Campus on December 14.
The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition of nursing schools across the country, signifies a student’s completion of one of the most challenging curricula offered in higher education.
CAC President Dr. Jackie Elliott provided a warm welcome and Dr. Tina Berry, director of nursing, addressed the graduates.
Dr. Berry explained an environment of trust applies to the professional responsibilities of a nurse stating, “Graduates, you will be able to be a part of someone’s life who does not know you, but who has to trust you to become well.” She discussed eight characteristics, from David Horsager’s book The Trust Edge that will help them earn the trust of patients and colleagues they work with; clarity, compassion, character, competency, commitment, connection, contribution and consistency.
Once the graduates received their pins, class speaker Tracy Rascon thanked the nursing faculty for their leadership, role modeling and support. She explained that each of the graduates on stage has an “immeasurable calling to help other people in their time of need” and reminded her peers to take pride in how far they have come and have faith in how far they will go.
Valorie Wilson was recognized with the Leadership Award and Ana Zaragoza earned the program’s Academician Award.
CAC Nursing Club officers who received a certificate of appreciation and cord include Felicity Ellis, membership director and secretary; Sara Hammer, treasurer and president; Krista Loewenhagen, vice president, and Tracy Rascon, fundraiser and vice president.
The evening concluded with a candle lighting ceremony and the graduates taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge. The pledge, an adaption of the physician’s Hippocratic Oath, was written in 1893 by Mrs. Lystra E. Gretter and the Farrand Training School for Nurses in Detroit.
The following students received their pins during the ceremony and will receive an associate of applied science degree: Michael Behrens, Alexandria Bratset, Wendy Canlas, Shannon Cheetham, Elizabeth Cuellar-Torres, Renee Davis, Lisabel de Anda, Megan East, Felicity Ellis, Lluvia Felix, Lourdes Gonzalez, Bonna Hamilton, Sara Hammer, Tiffany Landis, Crystal Leija, Krista Loewenhagen, Ana Lovelace, Vanessa Martinez, Kristie Moncada, Meagan Neary, Angela O’Haver, Aaron Perez, Sandra Portillo, Mary Rae, Tracy Rascon, Nicole Townsend, Nancy Tran, Julie Waters, Valorie Wilson and Ana Zaragoza
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College