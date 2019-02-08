4th annual job expo Feb. 12 at Central Arizona College’s Maricopa Campus

The Fourth Annual Central Arizona College Job Fair is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Maricopa Campus, 17945 N. Regent Drive.
Members from the community are encouraged to attend this event as well as alumni, current college students and high school seniors. according to a release.
Job seekers should dress in business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.
The list of exhibitors includes the following organizations. Companies are being added daily:
- Against Abuse
- Allied Universal Security
- Arizona Dept. of Corrections
- Black Diamond Networks
- Bureau of the Census (Hiring 400+ individuals)
- Caliber
- Childcare Careers
- City of Maricopa
- Harrah’s Ak-Chin
- Maricopa Unified School District
- Maricopa Veterans Care Center
- Orbitel Communication
- Phoenix Technology Works
- Road Machinery LLC
- Wells Fargo Bank
There is still time for exhibitors to register for the expo. The general exhibitor fee is $30, while the fee for government and nonprofit organizations providing 501(c)3 proof is $20.
Each exhibitor will be provided with a table, a chair and a lunch for one representative. Space is limited for this event and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to receive an exhibitor registration form, contact Ann Mitchell at 520-494-5428 or by e-mail at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.
