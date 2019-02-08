4th annual job expo Feb. 12 at Central Arizona College’s Maricopa Campus

The Fourth Annual Central Arizona College Job Fair is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Maricopa Campus, 17945 N. Regent Drive.

Members from the community are encouraged to attend this event as well as alumni, current college students and high school seniors. according to a release.

Job seekers should dress in business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

The list of exhibitors includes the following organizations. Companies are being added daily:

Against Abuse

Allied Universal Security

Arizona Dept. of Corrections

Black Diamond Networks

Bureau of the Census (Hiring 400+ individuals)

Caliber

Childcare Careers

City of Maricopa

Harrah’s Ak-Chin

Maricopa Unified School District

Maricopa Veterans Care Center

Orbitel Communication

Phoenix Technology Works

Road Machinery LLC

Wells Fargo Bank

There is still time for exhibitors to register for the expo. The general exhibitor fee is $30, while the fee for government and nonprofit organizations providing 501(c)3 proof is $20.

Each exhibitor will be provided with a table, a chair and a lunch for one representative. Space is limited for this event and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to receive an exhibitor registration form, contact Ann Mitchell at 520-494-5428 or by e-mail at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.

