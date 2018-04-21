47 resignations to be considered at April 24 Apache Junction school board meeting

The resignations of 47 people as employees from Apache Junction Unified School District are to be considered at the governing board’s April 24 meeting.
The resignations of 17 other employees from the district were approved in a split 3-2 vote by the governing board at the last meeting, April 10. Resignations, retirements and hires are usually part of a consent agenda approved with other items in one unanimous vote.
The Tuesday, April 24, meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is to be held in the district board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
According to the April 24 agenda, those resigning are:
- George Acosta, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Michelle Alvillar, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Janet Atwell, Para II/SPED, Desert Vista Elementary
- Mandy Barnes, café assistant, food services at Four Peaks Elementary
- Pamela Barton, para educator/preschool, The Learning Center
- Nicole Brokaw, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Doug Coleman, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Adrienna Cote, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Dawn Craig, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Heather DeFrancisco, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Caleb Diedrich, athletic trainer, Apache Junction High School
- Nancy Dryden, occupational therapy assistant, Desert Vista Elementary
- Jennifer Fuentes, café assistant, food services, Apache Junction High School
- Denise Gabrielsen, admin assistant, Apache Junction High School
- Kristal Gonzalez-Medina, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Diane Hagenson, para II/special education, Cactus Canyon Elementary
- Shauna Hamman, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Amber Hampton, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Charles (Jake) Heermans, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Diane Hodges, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Donald Huff, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Steven Hughes, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Sara Humenik, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Leigh Hurst, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary
- Julianne Johnson, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Jamie Kenley, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
- Shana Lacerenza-Grosklos, counselor, Apache Junction High School
- Courtney Marsh, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Terry Maurer, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High
- David McQuilkin, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Shannon Miller, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Kristina Morgan, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Michaelene Murphy, counselor, Apache Junction High School
- Lori Nottingham, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary
- Jordan Qualls, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Jodi Rodgers, reception, Cactus Canyon Junior High
- Joseph Rosenfield, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Candy Rounds, café assistant, food services, Four Peaks Elementary
- Emily Ruiz, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- John Seese, para educator/special education, Four Peaks Elementary
- Linda Seese, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Kimberly Thierbach, health aide, The Learning Center
- Fallon Trisoliere, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Pamela Turner, Teacher, Four Peaks Elementary
- Annette Waldrip, café assistant, food services, Apache Junction High School
- Peggy Wilcox, teacher, Apache Junction High School
- Courtney Wirth, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary
Also at the meeting the board is to consider retirements, a leave of absence, a leave of absence extension and hiring employees. They are:
- Retirements: Julie Hewitt, lunch coordinator, food services (to SmartSchools); Sandy Luebbert, Teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; and Shelly Verley, behavior coach, Desert Vista Elementary.
- Leave of absence: Courtney Castelhano, principal, Cactus Canyon Junior High School
- Leave of absence extension: Kathryn Sullivan, receptionist, district office
- Recommendation to hire certified staff: Caitlin Wiggin-Carlton, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; and Adrienne Willard, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High.
- Recommendation to hire classified staff: Misty Maher, café assistant I, food services, Four Peaks Elementary; Shannon Price, café assistant I, food services, Apache Junction High School; and James Wohlfield, bus aide, transportation
The Apache Junction Unified School District will host a job fair 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 23, in the 9-10 Building of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
The job fair is focused on hiring teachers, special-education staff and bus drivers. Open positions can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Ewr1U7
