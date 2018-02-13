$25,114.89 in donations to fund playground equipment for Desert Vista Elementary School

Using donations to purchase $25,114.89 in playground equipment for Desert Vista Elementary School is slated to be discussed at the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board in the board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave.
No district funds are to be used for the playground. The equipment for the school at 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction will be paid with donations from the PTO, Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, Kiwanis and fund raisers, according to the meeting agenda at https://az01901895.schoolwires.net/Page/9081.
The equipment for the kindergarten and first-grade students area is to be purchased from Play it Safe Playgrounds. The cost includes $22,340.63 for equipment and $2,774.26 for Americans with Disabilities Act compliant wood fiber surfacing.
“For over the past two years, we have been on a journey to raise money to purchase inclusive playground equipment for the west side of our campus. Specifically, to begin by replacing our old kindergarten and first-grade equipment since it will be costly to replace all the equipment at one time. Recently, we were able to reach our goal and get a quote that is within our price point to purchase the first phase to replace the current equipment,” DVES Principal Pat Smith said in a Jan. 16 memo to the Desert Vista Governing Board that is included with the agenda documents at https://az01901895.schoolwires.net/Page/9078.
In other business, the AJUSD board is slated to:
- discuss and consider the 2018-19 calendar. [Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/education/4-day-traditional-student-academic-calendar-proposed/]
- vote on a memorandum of understanding between Pinal-Gila County Child Services Inc./Head Start Program and AJUSD. This MOU will provide services to preschool children eligible for special education in compliance with federal and Arizona state laws and regulations. The MOU is effective Aug. 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018.
- vote on Cactus Canyon Junior High School out-of-state travel. Cactus Canyon science students will travel to San Diego, California, on March 9-11 to experience Oceans II Project Exploration. The cost of the trip is $400 per person and includes admission, food, lodging, and transportation. Approximately 32 students will travel accompanied by four chaperones. The trip will be paid by student funds; no district funds will be used.
- discuss and consider the 2018-19 salary schedule.
- discuss and consider the limited teacher contract language.