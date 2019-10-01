2 school district employees traveling by plane to AVID session in Texas

Apache Junction Unified School District board members Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi at a board meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Two Apache Junction Unified School District employees are traveling by plane to an Oct. 1-3 Advancement Via Individual Determination leadership session in Houston, Texas.

The school board recently approved the travel for Robyn Gonzales and Courtney Castelhano of the Educational Services Department.

The session on college and career readiness is to be at Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Freeway, according to a request-to-travel form.

The $1,629.92 cost of the trip includes $162 for meals, $460 for the hotel, $717.94 for plane airfare and $290 for other transportation, according to the form.

Ms. Gonzales is the district’s AVID coordinator and Ms. Castelhano is an AVID administrator, Heather Wallace, AJUSD’s director of educational services, said in a letter to the Governing Board.

“Robyn and Courtney will attend this training and then bring back more professional-development opportunities to train the staff and site teams at Cactus Canyon Junior High and Apache Junction High School. This training is the fifth session of leadership training for AVID administrators,” she said.

“AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination — is a student-centered approach to closing the opportunity gap to prepare students for year 13,” Ms. Wallace said. “The AVID ADL Session 5 Leadership is a professional learning event which brings together district leadership to prepare AVID schools for college-readiness implementation. The learning sessions will provide effective implementation and sustainability strategies.”

