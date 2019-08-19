$11.9K student council trip to Disney leadership program OK’d

Apache Junction High School is at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Forty to 45 Apache Junction High School student council members and two adults will be taking a leadership legacy field trip Nov. 15-17 to Disneyland in California.

The AJUSD Governing Board on Aug. 13 in a consent agenda approved the field trip, which is to cost $11,928.48.

Transportation by bus is to cost $3,120, meals and lodging $2,508.48 and registration is to cost $6,300, according to a request to travel form signed by Claire Williamson, AJHS student council advisor.

In Disney California Adventure Park, students will discover their unique leadership styles and develop tools for overcoming personal obstacles, Ms. Williamson said in a letter to the board.

“The journey begins with an experiment in first impressions before even entering the park. From here, the theme of ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’ emerges as students share the names of leaders who have left a legacy in their lives, challenging them to consider their personal legacies,” she said.

“Students and advisors will receive leadership training and support to lead our community for the upcoming year. With this training, and opportunity for networking, we will be able to lead the school and community more inclusively,” Ms. Williamson said.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.