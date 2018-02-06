Writer in residence offers free workshops at Mesa Public Library

Aspiring writers can utilize another resource to improve their writing skills. Deena Remiel, a local English and language arts teacher who writes paranormal romance, fantasy and suspense, will be the writer in residence at Mesa Public Library from February through April.
“The writer in residence program is a fantastic opportunity to increase the visibility of local authors and spark interest in their work,” Mesa Library Director Heather Wolf said in a press release. “Anything that increases community involvement in reading and writing is a win for the library and our community.”
Ms. Remiel will be offering free writing workshops at the various Mesa Libraries. Among the workshops she is hosting:
- Ready. Set. Write.: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road. This workshop is everything a writer needs to get his or her story off the ground. It is called pre-writing and plays a crucial role in the creation of any story. Ms. Remiel will teach how to craft setting, character and plot.
- February Write-in with Deena Remiel: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road. Attendees will use what they learned in Ready. Set. Write. and get down to the business of writing stories. Sprinting will be showcased and taught as a management tool for writing.
Ms. Remiel will also be holding one-on-one meetings with aspiring writers. Check online at http://www.mesalibrary.org/events/writer-in-residence/writer-in-residence-one-on-one to schedule a meeting or call (480) 644-3100 for questions.
Ms. Remiel founded her school’s first literary anthology, which is filled solely with stories, poems and essays written by her students. She is also a member of The National Romance Writers of America and the Desert Rose Chapter of RWA. She has a passion for teaching, where it is young people or adults and considers herself a student for life, according to the release.
The writer in residence program is supported by the Arizona State Library, a division of the secretary of state, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.