Weekend freeway travel advisory for Feb. 9-12 includes Renaissance Festival traffic in Gold Canyon

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes for these weekend (Feb. 9-12) freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) will have heavier weekend traffic at times in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon areas through April 1 (plus Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19) while the Arizona Renaissance Festival is underway. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for slow traffic. Use caution, especially near festival parking lot access points.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 59th and 43rd avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 11) for construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. Consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in the west and north Valley areas. Consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using local routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 59th Avenue can detour to Van Buren Street or McDowell Road, but drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue will remain closed from Saturday (Feb. 10) to Saturday (March 17) for construction.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at Olive Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for pavement improvements. Olive Avenue also narrowed in both directions (alternating lane closures) between 91st and 93rd avenues near Loop 101. Allow extra travel time and consider using other nearby southbound Loop 101 on-ramps, including those at Peoria or Northern avenues.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
