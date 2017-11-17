Website for Arizona foster families gets new look, content

An online guide for Arizona’s foster families now has a new look and new content.
The website Arizona Family Resources (www.azfamilyresources.org) offers those caring for children in foster care answers to many questions about navigating the child welfare system. Information on the website includes links to resources for clothing, school supplies and other needs. There are also tips for dealing with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, the school system and family court.
The updated look makes the website easier to navigate, Ron Adelson, CEO of Aid to Adoption of Special Kids, said in a press release.
The new content includes in-depth information about guardianship and adoption, connections to foster parent support groups and a calendar of events and training opportunities.
“The most significant improvement is the addition of a ‘Youth’ category that provides information for youth who have aged out of the foster care system,” Mr. Adelson said. “There is information for youth about how to get health insurance, support for college or vocational training and basic life skills.”
AASK is especially committed to supporting kinship families who unexpectedly find themselves caring for a child in foster care, Mr. Adelson said, noting the recent addition of a live-chat feature that connects users to an experienced bilingual social worker.