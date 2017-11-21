Warm through mid-week, Thanksgiving holiday

Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 82˚F-84˚F range around the Valley on Tuesday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on continuing high clouds lending to periods of overcast skies. Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 82˚F-84˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will again remain the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to warm through mid-week and the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Valley under mostly sunny skies along with continuing dry conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.