Warm Thanksgiving Day forecast

Daytime highs will warm into the 87˚F-90˚F range around the Valley on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Thanksgiving Day plan on mostly sunny skies early on before some passing high clouds during the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will warm into the 87˚F-90˚F range around the Valley. East/northeast morning winds will be breezy in the 8-14 mph range before quickly easing into the afternoon hours. Looking ahead to Friday and the upcoming weekend, plan on mostly sunny skies and daily highs reaching the mid 80s. A mainly dry disturbance will enter the region early next week that should promote a welcomed cooling trend. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.