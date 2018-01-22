Volunteers to count homeless people living on the street Jan. 23 in “Point in Time” count

Before the sun rises Tuesday, hundreds of volunteers in communities throughout the Valley will be searching alleys, parks, riverbeds and other areas in an effort to get an accurate count of the number of people experiencing homelessness. The effort is part of an annual “Point in Time Homeless Street Count” designed to provide a snapshot of the number of homeless men, women and children on the streets.
Coordinated by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the count utilizes volunteer teams that include city, county and state representatives, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, and private residents. The 2018 count will take place 5:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 23, in cities across the Valley.
“The volunteers canvas areas to count and interview people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are living in situations not suitable for human habitation,” says Buckeye Mayor Jackie Meck, chair of the MAG Regional Council, said in a press release. “The count is the most accurate means we have for determining how many people need resources and what kinds of services are most effective.”
The 2017 count showed a slight reduction in the overall number of people experiencing homelessness in the region—from 5,702 in 2016 to 5,605 in 2017. However, it also found an increase in the number of individuals and families living in “unsheltered” situations, or on the street, from 1,646 in 2016 to 2,059.
Last week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Maricopa region $25.8 million for 41 local homelessness programs. Since 1999, the region has been awarded approximately $400 million to provide permanent housing and services for people who are homeless.
“The annual street count is critical in securing federal funding for permanent housing resources,” Continuum of Care Board Co-chair Amy Schwabenlender, who also serves as the vice president of Community Impact for Valley of the Sun United Way, said in the release. “It can be used along with other data to prioritize resources to make the most of the dollars provided.”