US 60/Country Club ramps restricted at times starting this week

Drivers should plan on midday restrictions along U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) on- and off-ramps at Country Club Drive in Mesa starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, while crews replace pavement at the interchange.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled the weekday work for two weeks. No weekend work is scheduled. Drivers should consider using alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on- and off-ramps at Country Club Drive restricted (right lanes closed) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from Wednesday, Feb. 7, to Wednesday, Feb. 21. Country Club Drive also will be narrowed in both directions between Iron Avenue and Holmes Street near US 60 while the pavement improvement work is taking place. Drivers can consider using the US 60 on- or off-ramps at Alma School Road or Mesa Drive as alternate routes while the ramps at Country Club Drive are restricted.

