Upper 70s temperatures through mid-week

Daytime highs will take a step back into the 75˚F-78˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on cooler temperatures under mainly sunny morning skies. Daytime highs will take a step back into the 75˚F-78˚F range around the Valley with increasing high clouds into the afternoon/evening hours. Light and variable winds will generally remain 3-7 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Heading into mid-week, plan on little change in the forecast with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s along with periods of overcast skies from our next approaching weather systems,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.